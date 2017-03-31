FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Greek retail sales slip 0.1 pct in January, led by foods, tobacco, furniture
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 9:20 AM / 5 months ago

Greek retail sales slip 0.1 pct in January, led by foods, tobacco, furniture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, March 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 0.1 percent in January compared to the same month a year
ago after a 1.0 percent decrease in December, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led lower by tobacco, foods, department
stores, furniture and household appliances, fuels, lubricants,
drugs and cosmetics, the data showed. Tax rates rose on tobacco,
certain beverages and tobacco in January.
    Data on gross domestic product showed Greece's economy
contracted from October to December after two straight quarters
of growth, with its performance in the last quarter of 2016
turning out worse than expected.
    The seasonally adjusted data showed a 1.2 percent decline in
economic output in the fourth quarter.                
    The long delay in concluding a bailout review has sparked
uncertainty, weighing on economic activity in the first quarter.
    
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES      JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT   AUG   JULY
Retail Sales by  -0.1  -1.0  +4.0  +2.6  +2.4   -2.1  +9.5
volume y/y
Retail Sales by  +1.4  -1.3  +2.2  +1.4  +1.7   -2.5  +7.1
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT  

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.