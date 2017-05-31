FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales fall 1.0 pct in March, led by foods, beverages, tobacco
May 31, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 3 months ago

Greek retail sales fall 1.0 pct in March, led by foods, beverages, tobacco

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
1.0 percent in March compared to the same month a year ago after
an upwardly revised 9.9 percent increase in February, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
    Retail sales were led lower by foods, beverage, tobacco,
lubricants, fuels, department stores and supermarkets, the data
showed.
    Data on gross domestic product showed Greece's economy
contracted in the first three months of the year but less than
in the final quarter of 2016 as jitters over the conclusion of a
bailout review hurt business confidence.
    The seasonally adjusted data showed a 0.1 percent decline in
economic output in January-to-March compared to last year's
final quarter.                
        
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      MARCH   FEB    JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT
Retail Sales by  -1.0    +9.9*  -0.1  -1.0  +4.0  +2.6  +2.4
volume y/y
Retail Sales by  +0.3    +11.2* +1.4  -1.3  +2.2  +1.4  +1.7
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

