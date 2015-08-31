UPDATE 1-Capital controls, snap polls hit Greek retail sales -trade body

* June-August retail sales seen down to 9.2 bln euros * Capital controls, snap election hit consumer confidence * Greek summer sales season weakest for years -association * June retail sales down 1.7 pct - official data (Adds data from Greek retailers' association) ATHENS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales are expected to drop by 12.7 percent in the three months to August, as capital controls and a three-week bank closure hit consumer spending in the summer discount period, Greece's retailers association ESEE said on Monday. Retail sales by revenue are expected to have fallen to 9.2 billion euros ($10.3 billion) in the June-August period from 10.6 billion in the same period a year ago, ESEE said. Summer discounts from July 15 to the end of August failed to lure shoppers whose confidence and ability to buy was hit by capital controls imposed on June 29 and uncertainty after the government called snap elections for next month, it said. "Summer sales for 2015 have been the victim of an economic and political 'Armageddon' with dramatic results for Greece's retail sector," the head of the association, Vassilis Korkidis said in a statement. Former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras opted for snap polls, aiming to consolidate his grip over his leftist Syriza party which struggled with deep divisions after signing an 86-billion-euro bailout with the country's international lenders. Retail sales are seen down by 1.1 billion euros in July and August compared to the same period last year, although demand for food and fuel is expected to have surged in July as people stocked up on basic goods fearing shortages. Sales of other goods, such as clothing and footwear, nosedived, ESEE said. The association forecast that retailers will not be able to make up for the drop in revenue this year after what they said was the worst summer sales season in recent years. The latest official figures on retail sales were for June and showed retail sales by revenue slipped 1.7 percent in June compared with the same month in 2014. Gross domestic product data released last week showed resilience in Greek consumer spending, which rose 1.1 percent in the second quarter and helped the economy expand by 0.9 percent. Hit by the country's economic slump and record unemployment, retail sales declined by about 40 percent over 2009-2014 due to austerity policies imposed under the terms of Greece's 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV Retail Sales by -0.4 +4.1* -1.8 +1.0 -1.7 +0.6 -1.4 -1.3 volume y/y** Retail Sales by -1.7 +2.4* -3.1* -0.6 -3.1 -1.8 -3.8 -1.4 revenue y/y** ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised Source: ELSTAT ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)