Greece says bailout review must be concluded immediately

ATHENS, April 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s bailout review must be concluded immediately, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ office said on Monday, as talks on the country’s fiscal progress resumed amid tension after a leaked transcript detailing IMF mooted tactics to get a deal.

“The negotiation must be concluded immediately, without unrealistic demands for additional measures beyond those set out in the July bailout agreement,” Tsipras’ office said.

Internet whistleblowing site WikiLeaks published on Saturday what it said was the transcript of a March 19 conference call of three senior IMF officials, discussing tactics to apply pressure on Greece, Germany and the EU to reach a deal in April.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde denied on Sunday that IMF staff would push Greece closer to default as a negotiating manoeuvre on a new Greek bailout deal. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)