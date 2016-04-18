Greek lender mission chiefs resume reform talks in Athens -EU Commission

BRUSSELS, April 18 (Reuters) - The mission chiefs of Greece’s lenders are set to resume talks in Athens after progress made in recent days with the aim of swiftly concluding a review of Greek reforms, the European Commission said on Monday.

“Following constructive talks in Washington, the mission chiefs are returning to Athens today and tomorrow. The aim of the mission remains to conclude the first review of the programme as soon as possible,” a Commission spokesman told a news conference in Brussels.

International lenders and the Greek authorities were in contact last week in Washington during the International Monetary Fund’s meetings. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)