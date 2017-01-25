FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 7 months ago

Deal on Greek bailout's second review possible at Feb Eurogroup- official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Greece and its euro zone creditors could find a deal on the conclusion of the second review of Greek reforms at the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers in February, an euro zone official said on Wednesday.

Finance ministers of the 19 countries of the euro zone will meet on Thursday in Brussels for a regular monthly meeting but no deal is expected on Greece.

The meeting is however likely to end with an agreement to continue talks with a view to find an agreement at the next Eurogroup meeting, which is scheduled on Feb. 20, the official said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

