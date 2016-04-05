Euro zone lender sees end of Greek reforms review in early May

LUXEMBOURG, April 5 (Reuters) - International lenders may finish their review of Greek reforms, needed to unblock further credit to Athens and start debt relief negotiations, in early May, the head of the euro zone bailout fund Klaus Regling said on Tuesday.

“My hope is that we will be able to conclude this review in early may, before the Orthodox Easter,” Regling told journalists in Luxembourg.

Euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials said last week they were aiming to have an agreement on the reforms with Greece by April 12, before many top officials leave for the IMF’s spring meetings in Washington on April 15.

Concluding the reform review has been delayed for months because it involves negotiations on some politically difficult steps for the leftist Greek government like a pension reform, the treatment of non-performing loans and an income tax reform. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski)