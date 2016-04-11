FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece, lenders adjourn bailout review till after IMF spring meet
April 11, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

Greece, lenders adjourn bailout review till after IMF spring meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 12 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders adjourned talks on a crucial bailout review early on Tuesday, the Greek finance minister said, and would continue immediately after this week's IMF spring meeting.

"There was progress on the issues needed. ... Therefore, they (the lenders) will return immediately after Washington, that is, on Monday, to conclude this deal until the euro group meeting on the 22nd (of April)," Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

