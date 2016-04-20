FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone finmins may meet next week if Greek talks succeed - official
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 20, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Euro zone finmins may meet next week if Greek talks succeed - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers may hold an extraordinary meeting next week if negotiations on the review of the Greek reform programme are concluded, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

“If there is so much progress that a conclusion of the negotiation can be rationally expected, then I would expect there to be a Eurogroup sometime next week,” the senior official said.

Negotiations between Greek authorities and international lenders are ongoing in Athens ahead of a regular meeting of euro zone and EU finance ministers in Amsterdam on April 22-23. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski)

