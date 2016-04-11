FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF-EU differences over Greece are "bridgeable", EU Commission says
April 11, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s participation in Greece’s bailout review is crucial and differences with the euro zone over Greece’s budget needs are not an obstacle to unlocking more funds, the EU’s two economics commissioners said on Monday.

“We broadly share the programme objectives and the measures needed to reach the objectives,” Valdis Dombrovskis, who is the commissioner responsible for the euro, told the European Parliament. “We know there are some differences on assessments, how much effort is needed to reach the fiscal targets ... this is bridgeable.”

EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told the same forum there were no frictions with the IMF and that the Washington-based lender’s involvement was “indispensable”. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
