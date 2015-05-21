FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel, Tsipras, Hollande focused on Greece completing current bailout
May 21, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel, Tsipras, Hollande focused on Greece completing current bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, May 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande held “friendly and constructive” talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that focused on Athens’ completing its current bailout, a German government spokesman said on Friday.

The three, who met for two hours late at night during an EU summit in Riga, agreed that Athens should continue its talks with its creditor institutions, while the three leaders also agreed to keep in close contact with each other. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Adrian Croft)

