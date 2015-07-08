Any Greek plan will have credibility issues: ECB's Rimsevics

RIGA, July 8 (Reuters) - Greece will struggle to win trust in any new reform proposal after years of failures and it is difficult for now to believe that Athens can present a viable plan, European Central Bank policy setter Ilmars Rimsevics said on Wednesday.

“It’s one thing to put an plan on the table but implementation is something else,” Rimsevics, governor of Latvia’s central bank said on Latvian television. “Why should people believe that the new proposal will be for real?”

“It’s hard to imagine what Tsipras could offer to the Eurogroup today or tomorrow,” he said. (Reporting by ederts elzis; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O‘Donnell)