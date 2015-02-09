Romania's cenbank says local Greek-owned units safe

BUCHAREST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu on Monday said there had been no negative reaction on local banks with Greek capital from the situation in Greece.

“We’re ready for any kind of development both in the region and in Europe. We hope that the situation of the Greek banking system and of Greece in general ... will reach a compromise. So far we have had no negative reactions on ... Romanian banks with Greek capital,” Isarescu told reporters. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by Alison Williams)