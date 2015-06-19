FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia could consider giving Greece financial aid - TASS
June 19, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Russia could consider giving Greece financial aid - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to consider the question of giving financial aid to Greece, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Friday.

“We will support any solution on regulating the Greek debt crisis that is suggested by Greece and our European partners,” Dvorkovich said in a television interview quoted by TASS.

“The most important things for us are investment projects and trade with Greece. If financial support is required, we will consider this question,” he was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

