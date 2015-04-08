FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says no sign that Greece changed view on Russia sanctions
April 8, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says no sign that Greece changed view on Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - Germany has no reason to think that Athens has softened its stance towards sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday when Greece’s prime minister was due to visit Vladimir Putin.

“So far there is no reason to think in concrete terms that the position of Greece has changed...so far Greece has supported all the decisions linked to sanctions and we hope that will continue to be the case,” said the spokeswoman.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley; Editing by Stephen Brown

