FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM, Russia's Putin discussed boosting cooperation
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM, Russia's Putin discussed boosting cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras discussed boosting cooperation with Russia on a variety of fronts including energy and the economy during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Greek leader’s office said on Thursday.

“The Russian president and the prime minister emphasized the need for substantial improvement of the cooperation between Greece and Russia - countries with deep and historic ties - especially in the sectors of economy, energy, tourism, culture and transport,” a statement from Tsipras’ office said.

Putin has invited Tsipras to visit Moscow on May.9, the statement said, adding that the two leaders also discussed safeguarding peace and stability in Ukraine.

Tsipras, whose new left-wing government ruffled feathers among European partners with comments that suggested Greece wanted to undermine EU policy on Russia, has ruled out seeking aid from Russia. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.