Greek PM Tsipras, Russia's Putin hold talks on phone
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Greek PM Tsipras, Russia's Putin hold talks on phone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 7 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Russian President Vlamidir Putin held talks by phone on Thursday, Tsipras’s office said in a statement, without giving any further details.

Russia has been speculated as a potential source of funding for Greece if it fails to reach a deal with EU and IMF lenders, but Athens has denied plans to turn to Moscow for help.

Athens is fast running out of money but a deal with European lenders has proved elusive so far.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
