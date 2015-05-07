Greek PM Tsipras, Russia's Putin hold talks on phone

ATHENS, May 7 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Russian President Vlamidir Putin held talks by phone on Thursday, Tsipras’s office said in a statement, without giving any further details.

Russia has been speculated as a potential source of funding for Greece if it fails to reach a deal with EU and IMF lenders, but Athens has denied plans to turn to Moscow for help.

Athens is fast running out of money but a deal with European lenders has proved elusive so far.