FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia is just an observer on Greek debt crisis - PM Medvedev
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

Russia is just an observer on Greek debt crisis - PM Medvedev

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Moscow is just an observer on Greece’s debt crisis but wants the euro to trade normally because part of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves is denominated in euros, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

He again signalled that Moscow had not offered to help bail Greece out, according to Russian news agency reports.

“We are only external observers ... we don’t take decisions about the fate of Greece’s participation in the euro zone currency area and, naturally, don’t have any relation to the formation or repayment of its debts,” Interfax news agency quoted Medvedev as saying.

“But in general we are interested in the euro behaving normally as a currency,” Medvedev said.

The euro was Russia’s main reserve currency at the start of the year, with around 46 percent of the country’s forex reserves in euros or euro-denominated assets, the latest central bank data showed.

Russia held just under 40 percent of its forex reserves in dollar or dollar-denominated assets at the start of the year.

As of the end of last week, Russia had around $360 billion in gold and forex reserves. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.