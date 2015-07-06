FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia hopes Greece reaches deal with creditors soon - Kremlin
July 6, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Russia hopes Greece reaches deal with creditors soon - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russia hopes Greece will reach a deal with its international creditors as soon as possible, a Kremlin spokesman said on Monday, adding that questions regarding financial help for Greece should be addressed to Athens.

“We want our Greek partners to reach the necessary compromises with creditors as soon as possible and take decisions which will allow for economic and social stability in the country in the best way,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said the Kremlin respected the outcome of Greece’s weekend bailout referendum and was closely following events in Greece. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin,; Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

