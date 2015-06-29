FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says concerned about consequences for EU from Greek crisis
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says concerned about consequences for EU from Greek crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia is concerned that the Greek debt crisis could have negative consequences for the whole of the European Union, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“Moscow is watching developments in the European Union very closely in the context of the financial crisis in Greece,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call. “We are concerned about the possible negative consequences for the whole of the EU.” (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.