Kremlin says resolving Greek debt crisis is not a matter for Russia
June 30, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says resolving Greek debt crisis is not a matter for Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Finding a solution to Greece’s debt crisis is not a matter for Russia but for Athens and its creditors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“This is Greece’s problem,” Peskov told journalists on a conference call. “(It’s a matter) of Greece’s relations with its creditors, it’s not a matter for us.”

The head of the European Commission made a last-minute offer to try to persuade Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept a bailout deal he has rejected before a referendum on Sunday which EU partners say will be a choice of whether to stay in the euro. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)

