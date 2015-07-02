FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says has not offered Greece BRICS bank membership - Finance Minister
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says has not offered Greece BRICS bank membership - Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russia has not offered Greece to become a member of the New Development Bank that is being created by the BRICS group that consists of five major emerging nations, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

“We have not offered (membership to Greece),” Siluanov told journalists.

Earlier, Russian media reported the Finance Ministry offered Athens to be a part of the bank that is being formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (Reporting by Lena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)

