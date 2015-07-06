FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin, IMF's Lagarde discuss Greece on phone
July 6, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin, IMF's Lagarde discuss Greece on phone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Christine Lagarde, the managing director at the International Monetary Fund, discussed the Greek referendum on Monday, the Kremlin spokesman said.

“The search for an optimal solution for resolving the Greek debt crisis will continue, taking into account the interests of all parties,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters. The phone call between Putin and Lagarde was not linked to any potential Russian help for Greece, he added.

The IMF said earlier on Monday that it was monitoring the situation in Greece and was ready to lend a hand if asked following a referendum that rejected the bailout conditions of international creditors.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams

