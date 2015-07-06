Dutch PM says Greece must accept deep reforms

AMSTERDAM, July 6 (Reuters) - The Netherlands’ prime minister, Mark Rutte, said on Monday that Greece will have to accept deep reforms if it wants to remain in the euro zone.

In a debate in parliament in the wake of Greece’s “No” vote on the terms of a bailout package from its creditors, Rutte said his government was unwilling to commit any more funds to Greece unless it committed to reform.

“If things stay the way they are, then we’re at an impasse,” he said. “There is no other choice, they must be ready to accept deep reforms.”

He said that creditors had no plans to draft a new proposal after Sunday’s ‘No” vote and it was up to the Greek government to come up with a new proposal ahead of a meeting of European leaders on Tuesday.