UPDATE 1-France's Sapin says Tsipras engaged, sees Greece deal

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was very engaged in efforts to reach a deal within days with creditors that would help Greece stay in the euro zone.

At a news conference in Brussels, Sapin said he did not expect a deal at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday but believed a solution could be found soon after that.

”The 11th is not the day we are looking for the agreement on implementation of the previous programme,“ he said. ”But we want the atmosphere, the way of working, the way forward that we will fix on that day to be dynamic and positive.

“We won’t finish on the 11th but we will finish in the days that follow -- because it’s absolutely essential.”

Sapin said he understood why various members of the new Greek administration had been involved in sometimes uncoordinated negotiations over recent months with creditors but was now convinced Tsipras was taking charge and would decide.

“What I believe is a guarantee of coordination, of cooperation, of stability and success is that the Greek prime prime minister, with all his staff, is extremely engaged in the negotiations,” he said. “This is the role of a prime minister, to be totally focused on the job. He is now totally on the job.”