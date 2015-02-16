FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Extending current Greek programme is right solution -France's Sapin
February 16, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Extending current Greek programme is right solution -France's Sapin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday that the best way to resolve the future of an unpopular international bailout for Greece for now was to extend the existing scheme.

“The right solution for Greece .... is to extend the current programme for now,” Sapin told reporters as he headed into a crucial meeting of euro zone finance ministers to discuss the issue.

Earlier on Monday, Sapin said Greece must respect European Union rules but that a compromise was needed in view of the change of government in Athens.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

