Euro zone agrees debt deal with Greece, IMF -France's Sapin

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers agreed with Greece and the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday on a deal that will address Athens’ requests for debt relief, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.

“This agreement is act of confidence in today’s Greece,” he told reporters as he left a meeting in Brussels in the early hours. He gave no details but said the agreement was comprehensive and covered short-, medium- and long-term measures on the debt.

Euro zone governments led by Germany have been resisting IMF calls for debt relief for Greece and have been reluctant to go beyond a commitment to look at easing the debt burden in a couple of years time. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)