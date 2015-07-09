FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe needs common tools to fight crises - Sapin
July 9, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

Europe needs common tools to fight crises - Sapin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Europe must build a common tool to fight crises and needs to strike a balance between fiscal discipline and growth to reduce the risk of future turmoil, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

“Balanced budgetary strategies are necessary and efforts are needed to boost investment,” Sapin told a conference in Frankfurt. “We must find the right balance between indispensable budgetary consideration and boosting growth.”

Regarding Greece, Sapin said there was a need to rebuild confidence and trust to find a solution to the current crisis. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

