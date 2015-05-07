FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Sapin says Greece belongs in euro, solution will be found
May 7, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

France's Sapin says Greece belongs in euro, solution will be found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - French Finance Michel Sapin said on Thursday that euro zone states would find a solution to the Greek debt crisis and that Greece should remain in the currency union.

Speaking to the finance committee of the European Parliament in Brussels, he said it was “legitimate” for the new Greek government to seek changes in line with the will of its voters but also that Greece “must respect its commitments” as a long-standing member of the European Union, euro zone and IMF.

He added: “We will find a solution because Greece belongs in the euro, belongs in Europe.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

