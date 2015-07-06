FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece must come back with proposals now - France's Sapin
July 6, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Greece must come back with proposals now - France's Sapin

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin on Monday called on the Greek government to make proposals to reach an elusive cash-for-reform deal with creditors, saying a basis for dialogue remained open.

Speaking on French Europe 1 radio, Sapin said the resounding ‘No’ vote of the Greek people to past accord bids did not mean Greece’s automatic exit from the euro zone and repeated his view that talks on reducing Greece’s debt burden were “not taboo”.

“If having won back their pride they can return to negotiations, so much the better,” Sapin said. “It is up to Greece to make proposals now.” (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Geert De Clercq)

