France says Greek primary surplus essential issue, will look at debt after
June 11, 2015 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

France says Greek primary surplus essential issue, will look at debt after

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - The question of Greece’s public debt stock “is not taboo” but its primary budget surplus is an essential question that must be dealt with first in talks with its international lenders, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

“Let’s first look at where we stand with the primary surplus, what measures are needed for the surplus to be big enough, stable, coherent and then, afterwards, starting from there, we’ll consider the debt,” he told a news conference.

The primary surplus “is an essential issue”, he said. “That it would not be the same level as (agreed) before, that’s perfectly understandable, otherwise it would be disproportionate and that would not be responsible.”

But it would not be right either not to set a level of primary surplus, he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by James Regan)

