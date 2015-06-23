FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Sapin says Greece deal possible this week
June 23, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

France's Sapin says Greece deal possible this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday that a “comprehensive and enduring” agreement between Greece and its creditors was possible before the end of this week.

“What we need, along with Greece, is a comprehensive and enduring agreement, not a deal that will last a few days and which will just push back the problems, the difficulties and the uncertainties until mid-July, mid-August or the end of the year,” Sapin told France’s parliament.

He said a deal was needed that would give Greece visibility in order to revive its economy, adding that Greece had made “solid, serious” proposals that merited consideration.

“We have the possibility of reaching the comprehensive and enduring agreement that we need by the end of the week,” Sapin said.

