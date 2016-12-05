FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
Greece can be competitive once makes reforms -Schaeuble
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 10:15 AM / in 9 months

Greece can be competitive once makes reforms -Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Greece can have a competitive economy once it makes reforms agreed with its euro zone creditors, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

Asked if it was realistic to demand that Greece should have a primary budget surplus for a decade beyond 2018 as some creditors have proposed, Schaeuble replied:

"I think for Greece it is realistic that they should carry out reforms to make themselves competitive. It's about that, nothing more.... For Greece it is a long, hard road."

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop

