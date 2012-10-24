FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says can't confirm Greece has 2 more years

October 24, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble says can't confirm Greece has 2 more years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he could not confirm that Greece has received a two-year extension on its international bailout targets - as reported from Athens - and deferred instead to the “troika” fact-finding mission.

He told reporters it was up to the troika, made up of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund, to ascertain whether Greece had made progress. This would then be discussed by euro zone finance ministers, but no date for such a meeting had been set, said Schaeuble.

Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told parliament the bulk of negotiations were complete but his country was trying to win additional concessions from foreign lenders on the reforms.


