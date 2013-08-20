FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Fin Min says Greece will need a 3rd aid programme
#Market News
August 20, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 4 years

German Fin Min says Greece will need a 3rd aid programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AHRENSBURG, Germany, Aug 20 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said more explicitly than ever before that international lenders will have to offer Greece a third aid programme.

“There will have to be another programme in Greece,” Schaeuble said at an election campaign event in northern Germany on Tuesday. He reiterated the government’s stance, however, that there will be no debt haircut for Athens.

Schaeuble has said in the past that international lenders may have to consider a new aid programme for Greece after the current one expires at the end of 2014, but he has never described this as inevitable, as he appeared to do on Tuesday.

