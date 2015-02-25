FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble: credibility of new Greek plan still in doubt
February 25, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble: credibility of new Greek plan still in doubt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday it had not been an easy decision for euro zone finance ministers to extend the Greek rescue plan by four months and much doubt remained about how credible Athens’ latest reform commitments really were.

“It wasn’t easy an easy decision for us but neither was it easy for the Greek government because (they) had told the people something completely different in the campaign and afterwards,” the German finance minister told SWR2 radio in an interview.

“The question now is whether one can believe the Greek government’s assurances or not. There’s a lot of doubt in Germany, that has to be understood,” said Schaeuble. Despite his misgivings, he has urged German lawmakers to approve the Greek extension in a vote in parliament expected on Friday. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers)

