FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German, Greek finance ministers working on time to meet
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

German, Greek finance ministers working on time to meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is seeking to arrange a time to meet his new Greek counterpart, Yanis Varoufakis, a spokesman for the ministry in Berlin said on Tuesday, but no talks will take place on Wednesday.

“We are at the moment trying to agree on an appointment,” said a German finance ministry spokesman, adding, however, that this would not happen on Wednesday when Varoufakis has a meeting at the European Central Bank.

Varoufakis is touring Europe to build support for a new agreement on Greek debt. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.