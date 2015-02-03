German, Greek finance ministers working on time to meet

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is seeking to arrange a time to meet his new Greek counterpart, Yanis Varoufakis, a spokesman for the ministry in Berlin said on Tuesday, but no talks will take place on Wednesday.

“We are at the moment trying to agree on an appointment,” said a German finance ministry spokesman, adding, however, that this would not happen on Wednesday when Varoufakis has a meeting at the European Central Bank.

Varoufakis is touring Europe to build support for a new agreement on Greek debt. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)