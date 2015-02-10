FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finmin: If Greece doesn't want new programme, that's it
February 10, 2015

German finmin: If Greece doesn't want new programme, that's it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that if Greece did not want a new aid programme, “then that’s it”, adding that he expected to hear something binding from Athens on Wednesday.

He denied reports that Greece had come to an agreement with the European Commission and said the Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers would not negotiate a new programme for Athens when it meets on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

