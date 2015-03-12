German finmin: Greece is "certainly not a hopeless case"

VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that Greece was “certainly not a hopeless case” and had performed better by the end of last year than envisaged in its bailout scheme.

“In spite of all the scepticism, Greece’s development by the end of last year was better than laid out in the programme,” he said at an event with his Austrian counterpart in Vienna.

Schaeuble said he was trying to keep cool on the issue of Greece but it was not helping. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)