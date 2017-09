BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has told lawmakers Greece would not have to leave the euro zone if voters said ‘no’ in a referendum on the bailout package on Sunday, a German lawmaker at the meeting said on Tuesday.

“That’s right, he said that,” a conservative lawmaker who was at the meeting said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)