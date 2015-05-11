FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Greek referendum on debt deal could be helpful-Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday it could be helpful for the Greek government to hold a referendum on a cash-for-reform deal with its creditors to stay in the euro zone.

Schaeuble said there had been little or no progress in negotiations with Greece except that the weather had improved. It was up to Athens to implement an agreed programme before frozen aid money could be released.

“If the Greek government thinks it must hold a referendum, then let it hold a referendum,” the hardline minister said. “That might even be a helpful measure for the Greek people to decide whether it is ready to accept what is necessary, or whether it wants something different.”

He also said the International Monetary Fund’s agreement to any deal was essential to persuade euro zone parliaments to sign off on the aid. (Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

