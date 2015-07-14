Some in German govt preferred temporary Grexit -Schaeuble

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - Some in the German government would have preferred a temporary Greek exit from the euro zone, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, without saying if he was among that number.

“There are many people, including in the federal government, who are quite convinced that in the interests of Greece and the Greek people that what we wrote down would have been much the better solution,” Schaeuble said when asked about a German proposal on a “time-out” for Greece from the euro zone.

“We wrote down all the possibilities to solve the problem and we discussed that too,” Schaeuble told a news conference. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)