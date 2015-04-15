Schaeuble says markets have priced in all scenarios for Greece

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that there were no signs that financial markets were worried about a possible Greek default or exit from the euro zone, saying it appeared that all scenarios for the country were already “priced in”.

“You can’t see any contagion in markets,” Schaeuble said at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York.

“If you look at Greece it’s not a major part of the economy of the euro zone as a whole. Most participants of financial markets are telling us that markets have already priced in whatever will happen. You can’t see any contagion.” (Reporting by Gernot Heller and Daniel Bases; Writing by Noah Barkin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)