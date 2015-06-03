FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German FinMin accuses Greece's ruling party of misleading voters
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

German FinMin accuses Greece's ruling party of misleading voters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble accused Greece’s ruling Syriza party of misleading voters at the last election by promising they could stay in the euro without having to face major reforms.

The pointed words, in an interview published on Wednesday, will do little to soothe tensions building up between Athens and its international creditors as they try to agree on a deal to unlock remaining bailout funds.

“Europe is based on mutual trust. You have to act sensibly, that is what makes the current talks with Greece so tiring,” Schaeuble told Wirtschaftswoche weekly.

“In the last election, Syriza succeeded in talking Greeks into believing there is a simpler way to stay in the euro - a way without major reform efforts that are actually in Greece’s interests,” said Schaeuble.

“Perhaps they shouldn’t have made promises like that,” he said, adding he had repeatedly tried to find a way to let Greece stand on its own feet.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras heads to Brussels on Wednesday to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in efforts to clinch a deal before the country runs out of cash.

European Parliament President Martin Schulz said there was no power struggle between Berlin and Athens over reforms but that Greece had a duty towards other European countries that had given it a lot of support.

“Therefore Athens must push ahead with reforms,” he told Bild daily. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.