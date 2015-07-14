FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finmin suggested Greece could issue IOUs - report
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

German finmin suggested Greece could issue IOUs - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble suggested in discussions with other euro zone finance ministers that Greece could issue IOUs as a means of interim financing, German newspaper Handelsblatt cited participants as saying.

Schaeuble suggested Athens could use IOUs to serve some of its domestic payment obligations, the newspaper said on Tuesday.

It said IOUs had been a topic of discussion again at a Eurogroup meeting on Monday. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

