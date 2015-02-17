FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German fin min says extension of Greece's loan agreement not up for debate - ZDF
February 17, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

German fin min says extension of Greece's loan agreement not up for debate - ZDF

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday appeared cool on a report that Greece intends to ask for an extension of its loan agreement with the euro zone, telling broadcaster ZDF it was not up for discussion.

A source told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Athens’ new government would request up to a six-month extension of its loan agreement but the conditions were still under negotiation.

Asked about the report, Schaeuble said he did not know anything more, but added: “There is no loan agreement for Greece, there is a bailout programme.”

“It’s not about extending a credit programme but about whether this bailout programme will be fulfilled, yes or no,” Schaeuble said in the ZDF published online. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alison Williams)

