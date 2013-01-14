FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German FinMin tells Greek leftist: reform or lose euro
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

German FinMin tells Greek leftist: reform or lose euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Monday his country could only stay in the euro if the tough austerity programme set as a condition for financial aid was successfully carried out.

Schaeuble told Tsipras that “Greece could only stay in the euro if the adjustment programme was successfully implemented”, said a German finance ministry source. “All involved must do justice to their joint responsibility.”

Tsipras met Schaeuble for brief talks in Berlin and told him Germany-backed reforms being pursued by the Greek government had been a total failure, pushing up unemployment and poverty in his country.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.