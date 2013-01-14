German FinMin tells Greek leftist: reform or lose euro

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Monday his country could only stay in the euro if the tough austerity programme set as a condition for financial aid was successfully carried out.

Schaeuble told Tsipras that “Greece could only stay in the euro if the adjustment programme was successfully implemented”, said a German finance ministry source. “All involved must do justice to their joint responsibility.”

Tsipras met Schaeuble for brief talks in Berlin and told him Germany-backed reforms being pursued by the Greek government had been a total failure, pushing up unemployment and poverty in his country.