June 25, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Schulz expects solution for Greece to be found in coming days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - European Parliament President Martin Schulz said on Thursday he did not believe Greece would leave the euro zone and that an agreement between Athens and its creditors would be found, though it may take a few days yet.

Asked on German national broadcaster ARD whether he thought there would be a ‘Grexit’, Schulz said: “I don’t think so; I still believe that reason will ultimately prevail, even on the side of the Greek government. So I believe we perhaps have to wait one or two days but there will be a solution.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Gareth Jones)

