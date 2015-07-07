European Parliament's Schulz says "Grexit cannot be our aim"

STRASBOURG, July 7 (Reuters) - The head of the European Parliament Martin Schulz said on Tuesday he was in favour of Greece remaining in the euro zone, after he told German radio on Sunday that Greece may have to introduce another currency if Greeks voted to reject tough bailout terms.

“I am in favour of Greece remaining in the euro zone,” Schulz said at a press conference in Strasbourg.

“Those people who want to split up the euro zone I think are wrong,” he said. “My personal opinion is that Grexit cannot be our aim.”

In response to a question from a reporter, Schulz said that he had never called for Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s resignation.

“I never called for the resignation of Mr Tsipras or the Greek government.”