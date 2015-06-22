FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Half of investors see Greece quitting euro zone in next year-Sentix
June 22, 2015 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

Half of investors see Greece quitting euro zone in next year-Sentix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Half of investors surveyed by Germany’s Sentix research group expect Greece to leave the euro zone in the coming months, up from 41 percent at the end of May, Sentix said on Monday.

“It surprises that, given the latest deadlock, the number of these market participants is not much higher,” said Sebastian Wanke, senior analyst at Sentix.

The survey of 1,020 individual and institutional investors was conducted between June 18 and 20. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)

